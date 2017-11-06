After crossing the 55 crore mark at the box office, Secret Superstar is continuing its stable trend. The stability shows how the movie has been well accepted by the audience.

With the courtesy of Aamir Khan’s magical touch, Secret Superstar has managed to survive the storm called Golmaal Again at the box office. Aamir, recently also confirmed the movie will see a release in China as well.

We all have been a witness to the mayhem caused by Aamir Khan’s Dangal at the China box office. Secret Superstar, too, could just click with the audience over there as it too has an emotional value attached to it.

Secret Superstar has collected around 4 crores at the box office over the 3rd weekend. The film now stands at the grand total of 59.10 crores. After the slow start, the movie has carved its successful way towards this total. It has already been termed as profitable for the makers.

Trending :

Raj Arjun who played the role of Zaira Wasim’s father in the film shared how usage of the phone was not allowed on the sets of Secret Superstar. Raj told IANS: “There are certain things in an Aamir Khan production that will make you put your best effort; for instance, talking on mobile phone on set was not allowed, nobody on set ever screamed at each other, it was a good discipline film set.”

“Our director of photography, Anil sir, and his team would quietly come and set the light and every other thing in place and work. There was an ease that you feel, and as an actor, you feel like doing your best. So I think all our effort culminated in one, and that translated on screen,” he added.