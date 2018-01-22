Aamir Khan’s movie Secret Superstar has not only just released in China but also has taken the Chinese box office by storm. It was expected to make waves in the country and the movie has lived more than what anyone would have thought.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, in 2017, raked in $190 million, the highest earning by any Indian film abroad. Aamir is hugely popular in China where craze for Indian movies is ever growing. Dangal, a story about a man who trains his daughters to become wrestlers, is a household name in China.

Secret Superstar is all set to follow the trend of Aamir’s popularity in China. The ones who have followed Chinese box office know well their Saturday is usually bigger than Sunday, unlike India. The movie collected USD $ 10.50 million on its 1st Saturday crossing its lifetime Indian collection in two days flat.

Secret Superstar, continuing its outstanding trend has collected USD $ 9.84 million on its 1st Sunday. Converting the collections into Indian rupees, the movie stands at the grand total of 174.10 crores (USD $ 27.22 million). Such is the success of Dangal that it has arguably become synonymous with India in China. So much so that Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he liked the movie.

Dangal had collected $11.30 million (72.68 crores) in its 1st weekend at the Chinese box office. Secret Superstar has gone ahead scoring double than record-breaking Dangal.

The latest movie stars Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, Zaira Wasim and Raj Arjun in pivotal roles. In Dangal, Zaira enacts Aamir’s teenaged eldest daughter who stuns her male opponents by defeating them in wrestling.

In Secret Superstar, the Kashmiri actress again plays a teenage girl who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

Aamir’s movies like PK and 3 Idiots have also done well in China. “I am excited (about the movie). The first thing I will do when I reach Chengdu is to watch Secret Superstar,” Cairang Lamu, a college student in her 20s, told IANS from Qinghai province over the phone.