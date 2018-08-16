John Abraham although has made quite meaningful movies in the past, and has impressed with the box office numbers too. While, John’s highest grossing only-hero project has been Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, the movie could achieve lifetime earnings of 65.36 crores. Now that John has Satyameva Jayate in the line, we wonder if his career will take a toll and Satyameva will help him make a debut in the 100 crore club.

The movie which released on the occasion of Independence Day got a commendable response with 20.52 crores of earnings on its first day. This has been John’s biggest opener till date, and is expected to further perform well with the weekend around the corner. Although the movie is doing pretty well, will it be able to make a mark in the 100 crore club keeping in mind the tough competition it is facing from Akshay Kumar starrer Gold which released on the same day. Gold has managed to collect 25.25 crores on its first day.

Albeit, John has had Housefull 2 being his highest grossing movie of all time but the movie had multiple leads. John in the single lead project Parmanu had managed to garner 65.36 crores being his highest, and now we wonder if he will be able to break all his records and make a mark for himself with Satyameva Jayate? Only time will tell, but the wait isn’t too much!

Satyameva Jayate, an Indian vigilante action thriller has been directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Devdatta Nage & Nora Fatehi (special appearance) and was released on August 15.