The John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate hit the theatres on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day, and since then there is no stopping for this action entertainer. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film currently stands at the total of 83.99 crores at the box office.

Being an A certified film; nothing has stopped it from growing at the box office. The positive word of mouth and complete masala entertainer dialogues have worked in the favour of the film. Right from the first day of release, it has broken some decent records at the box office. This film has become the highest solo grosser of John.

After breaking records, now Satyameva Jayate has added another feather in its cap. The film has successfully managed to enter the list of most profitable films of 2018. This is John’s second film after Parmanu which has been added to the list. The film has been made on a budget of 40 crores (including P&A) which makes the return on investment to 43.99 crores. The ROI % of the film now stands at 109.97%. Satyameva Jayate has proved to be a profitable venture for the makers. Apart from entering the list, the film has successfully also surpassed the ROI% of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak which had made 105.48% of profit for the makers.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Well, the year 2018 has been proved to be one of the most successful years for the industry. The majority of the films of 2018 have done tremendously well at the box office.

Satyameva Jayate still has few days left to earn more at the box office since there is no big release happening.