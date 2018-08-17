Satyameva Jayate: Here’s Decoding The Economics Of This John Abraham Film!

Satyameva Jayate has raked in approximately Rs 7.75 crore on its second day taking the two-day total in excess of Rs 26 crore. The film proved to be the biggest opener till date for John Abraham and that was despite an Adult Certificate. The biz did drop on the second day, however that is probably because the film over-performed on the opening day. The collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will give us a clear idea as to where the film is heading in the lifetime run. In an idea scenario, the collections on Sunday should be better than Saturday should be better than Friday, however, a mid-week release has seldom faced a clash which is making the prediction extremely difficult.

The Film has found acceptance from the masses as the B and C centres didn’t drop much on the second-day but it remains to be see how far do they carry the film. The film has been made on a moderate budget and the revenues from ancillary sources have already made the film a profitable venture for the producers, T-Series. However, that doesn’t really matter as the distribution rights of the film has been sold on outright bases to Kumar Mangat. The trade sources confirm that Mangat has fetched the All India Distribution Rights of Satyameva Jayate for Rs 22.00 crore plus the print cost, which means the landing cost for distributors would be around Rs 25 crore.

From the producers’ point of view, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 44 crore (including publicity), which the producers have already recovered from sale of theatrical, music, satellite and digital rights. Given the rate at which the film is faring at the box office currently, it should reach the break even point by Saturday or at max Sunday, and the overflows for distributors will start coming in from Sunday or at max Monday.

The break-even point for Satyameva Jayate is Rs 50 crore, and it would attain the hit verdict at collections around the Rs 60 crore mark. A hit verdict is more or less assured; however, it will be the trend from Monday which will tell us if a super-hit verdict is possible or no. The Milap Zaveri directorial will benefit on Wednesday owing to Bakri Eid, and this should help the film’s trend over the week. Bakri Eid is celebrated in the Muslim Dominated states of India, which happens to be one of the major target audience of the film and this should result in an upward swing in the biz. Verdict Chart:

Rs 50 to Rs 59 crore: Average

Rs 60 to Rs 75 crore: Hit

Rs 75 to Rs 95 crore: Super Hit