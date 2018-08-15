Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Who says every movie clash is a bad one? It is always been said that two movies cannot come on the same day. But, yet again, the myth is broken. Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay Kumar’s Gold & John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate have hit the theatres and the unexpected has happened! Both the films have done tremendously well on their first day.

The positive word of mouth and the strong content have helped both the movies grow simultaneously. Gold & Satyameva Jayate have their own audiences and everyone is quite thrilled to watch the films. One being a masala entertainer and other being a complete patriotic film; both the films have managed to leave a mark. Most of the critics too have liked both the films which is an additional brownie point for it.

Talking about Akshay’s Gold first, according to the early trends which are flowing in, the film has done a probable business in the range of 25-27 crores on its first day. Because the advance booking created a havoc for the film, it was quite obvious that it will take an amazing opening. It will grow more since the weekend is around the corner.

Whereas John’s Satyameva Jayate has come as a complete surprise. The film has outdone than what was expected. Even though the film passed with an A certificate, the strong word of mouth is unstoppable. According to the early trends which are flowing in, it has done a humongous collection in the range of 15-17 crores on its first day. Even this film would do well in the coming days as weekend is all set to come. Well, this has proved that two films can definitely come on the same day. It’s the content which works today and not the clash.