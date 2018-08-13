Satyameva Jayate Box Office: This John Abraham Starrer To See A Good Opening

The D-day is just round the corner. Even in the scenario of a clash, there are good all around vibes for the arrival of John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate as well as Gold. There is no game of one up-manship being played, no battle of supremacy on the cards, no ego clashes in the arena and no bad blood being thrown around.

It is plain and simple entertainment that is finding its way in theaters and that is something which is ensuring positive arrival for the new releases.

This is the reason why in this scenario, Satyameva Jayate is seeing a good release for itself. While it would be seeing a larger screen single presence for itself, the numbers are expected to be positive too, especially so due to the big holiday of 15th August, Independence Day. The film has been promoted quite well, the makers [Emmay Entertainment, T-Series] come with good standing, Milap Zaveri’s acidic dialogues are yet again expected to aid in his stint as a director and an all around massy feel has been further elevated by Nora Fatehi’s blockbuster song ‘Dilbar’.

All of this should ensure that an opening in the vicinity of 10 crore is pretty much on the cards. John Abraham is coming fresh after the success of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran which is always a positive sign. Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee comes with a lot of credibility and has been quite prolific this year [Baaghi 2, Aiyaary]. With the packaging being pretty much impressive so far, one expects a good entertainer in the offering for the gentry here. Yes, the A certificate would peg the film’s box office a bit behind but then the manner in which Veere Di Wedding succeeded this year despite being ‘adults only’, anything is possible.

