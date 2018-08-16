Satyameva Jayate has defied all predictions as it has set the Box Office on fire on the very first day. For a ‘masala’ film to take a start like this and that too on a clash is truly unprecedented.

However, the Milap Zaveri film has done it and that too with style, what with 20.52 crore coming in. While it was pretty much on the cards that a double digit score would be there for the taking, for the film to go past that milestone at such a quick pace speaks volumes of the kind of appetite that audiences have for a film of this genre.

The action flick was always expected to open quite well at single screens all over. However, what pleasantly surprised one and all was some really good numbers that were generated at the multiplexes as well. Even in major cities and at premium properties, the John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer took a flier of a start and was relentless right till the night shows as well.

What needs to be seen now is how the film sustains after such a huge start. Though it is obvious that the numbers would come down on Thursday and Friday, if the film manages to even match the Wednesday numbers on Saturday and Sunday then it would be truly remarkable. As a matter of fact after a start like this, the makers [Emmay Entertainment, T-Series] would indeed be looking at going past the 50 crore mark in a jiffy and then aim for a big Sunday that would be as close to 20 crore as possible.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

