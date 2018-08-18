Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 3: Jumps Again On Friday

Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 3: After collecting 7.92 crore on its second day [Thursday], Satyameva Jayate jumped again on Friday as 9.18 crore came in. This was pretty much required as well to set the stage for further momentum to be gained today and tomorrow. While it is a given that the film would go past the 10 crore mark today, what has to be seen is whether the numbers are in the upwards of 12 crore. Once that happens, one can expect Sunday numbers to go past the 15 crore mark and that would make it a good winning situation for the Milap Zaveri directed film.

As such, the film is already safe since 37.62 crore have already come in the first three days. This sets the stage for profits to start coming in from today since the film has been made at a budget of 30 crore (excluding P&A) and all India distribution rights have been sold for much lesser (since the makers have recovered a good amount through digital, satellite, music and other rights).

Nonetheless, what has to be seen is whether the film just emerges as a good profitable affair or turns out to be a solid Hit as well. One waits for the 50 crore total to be surpassed soon enough and from there on it has to be seen that what kind of journey does the John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer take in its quest to be a real biggie.

As for the producers Emmay Entertainment and T-Series, Satyameva Jayate has proven to be a successful affair again and with more films in the pipeline for the partners, the action entertainer has turned out to yet another stepping stone for sure.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder