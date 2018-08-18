Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 3 Early Trends: Heating Up The Buzz!

Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham starrer which released on this Independence Day, that is, 15th August, 2018 had done pretty well on its first day, garnering 20.52 crores on its first day. The movie which also stars Manoj Bajpayee as a lead has its third day today and let’s see where it stands and is expected to get placed at the Box Office.

The movie which garnered an unexpected huge amount of 20.52 crores on its first day, dipped on its second collecting 7.92 crores making its grand total till the second day around 28.44 crores. It was unexpected for the John starrer to face such a fall on its second day but keeping in mind that it’s a holiday in most part of the country today, the fall is expected to be recovered even if not by large amount. Moreover, the weekend is almost here so it’s a win-win on both sides for the entire team. Is it going to be a Welcome Back for John?

With the early trends flowing in, the movie has garnered a total of around 8-10 crores on the 3rd day. Which means, this would take up the grand total of the film to approximately 36.44-38.44 crores. It was earlier expected for the movie to reach the 100 crore club being John’s highest only-hero grosser till date but with the numbers that came in, this now looks like a tough task to achieve. Let’s see if the movie raises at the box office on the weekend.

Satyameva Jayate, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri; is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani. The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles and was released on August 15, 2018.