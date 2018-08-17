Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2 Early Trends: Dominating The Mass Areas!

Satyameva Jayate, starring Bollywood hunk John Abraham had hit the theatres yesterday and the movie is already experiencing a spell of success. The movie which clashed with Akshay Kumar ‘s Gold on Independence Day clearly isn’t ready to succumb to any sort of obstructions and the proof is here!

The movie welcomed its first day with a huge amount of 20.52 crores which is undoubtedly praiseworthy as it is not only garnering outpouring love from the viewers, industry and fans but also has made a special mark in John’s career being his highest opener till date.

With the early trends coming in, the movie, which released on Independence Day has earned in the range of 7-9 crores till now. Which means, this would take up the grand total of the film to approximately 27-29 crores. The fact that the weekend is around, is like a cherry on the top!

Earlier, the makers had also revealed the reason behind choosing August 15 as the release date. John Abraham in a recent interview revealed, “We chose August 15 as release date of this film because it’s a very commercial date and by releasing your film on that day, you are able to make good money through your film.”

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani. The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles and was released on August 15, 2018.