Satyameva Jayate Box Office: John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate is on a roll! Ever since its release, it has been surprising us with the box office numbers. Even after facing a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, Satyameva Jayate has managed to impress the audience and how! The film saw a lot of fluctuations in its first week but it managed to rake in a good number.

This Milap Zaveri directorial is an A certified movie and still it hasn’t stopped the fans from going to the theatres, which is amazing! The positive word of mouth and dhamaakedaar dialogues have worked in the favour of the film.

In its 2nd week, the film has collected a whopping amount of 75.09 crores. It raked in 3.96 crores on its 2nd Thursday which is a great number. With this total, Satyameva Jayate has successfully surpassed the lifetime collections of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak which had collected 71.92 crores. Well, after beating his own film Parmanu, now John has surpassed another hit film of 2018. Apart from beating a Bollywood film, it has also crossed the lifetime total of Hollywood film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which had collected 72 crores at Indian Box Office. Can the whole team except anything more?

As days are passing, the film is breaking records and how! Satyameva Jayate is now aiming towards the 80 crore mark and all set to cross the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (78.95 crores) and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding (80.23 crores). Well, it won’t take much time to cross these films since it’s doing amazingly well at the box office.