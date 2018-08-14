Satyameva Jayate Box Office Advance Booking: Best Start Ever For A John Abraham Film!

Satyameva Jayate Box Office Advance Booking: Satyameva Jayate has embarked onto a promising start as far as the advance booking is concerned and it wouldn’t be wrong to call it the best start ever for a John Abraham film in terms of pre-booking.

As expected, the response at mass centres like UP, Bihar, Lucknow, Surat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Rajasthan is extremely promising and major credit for this goes to the action-packed trailer and chartbuster music.

The movie is releasing on approximately 2500 screens in India and has been allotted 40% of the total shows. The multiplexes are weak when compared to Gold, however as a standalone John Abraham film, the response is very good.

The movie is looking to emerge the biggest solo opener till date for John Abraham and it would be the audience word of mouth (especially among the masses) that would tell us the fate of the film. Given the response so far, the movie is sure to breach past the double-digit mark on its opening day and it remains to be seen how much higher it can go from thereon. We predicted a start of Rs 11 crore on our Hype Meter, and given the response so far the movie will more or less be in the same zone.

The film has got an A certificate but the producer Nikkhil Advani says that it’s most welcome. Speaking about the same, he said, “The Adults certificate for our film is most welcome. My co-producers T-Series and I are very happy with it. In fact, the members of the censor board recommended that we take the ‘A’ certificate to avoid any cuts. The violence, they felt, was extremely relevant and not at all gratuitous. We wanted to make a hard-hitting statement and we wanted to provide a solution to corruption. It may not be everybody’s cup of tea. But like I said, ‘Satyameva Jayate‘ is not for those who cannot digest violence.”