Satyameva Jayate Beats 2 Films & Will Beat 3rd Today In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

We know John Abraham loves to break some bones in his movies but at the box office, with Satyameva Jayate, he is breaking some records & his fans are delighted. The movie has already entered the list of most profitable movies of 2018 but with yesterday’s collection coming in, it has surpassed couple of very good films.

Satyameva Jayate now stands at the grand total of 86.94 crores at the box office which is a good amount for a film made on a controlled budget. The movie has been made on the budget of 40 crores which brings it return on investment to 46.94 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

With this collection the ROI % of the movie stands at 117.35 % and it has surpassed Raid (111.54 %) & PadMan (113.37 %). The movie comes really close to another John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran whose ROI% is 117.86%. It will be surpassed by today and the next target for the film will be Veere Di Wedding which stands at ROI % of 129.22.

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani.

The movie features John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma in lead roles. It released on August 15, 2018 and clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.