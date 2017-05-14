Both new Hindi releases of the week, Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu, stayed low on their Day Two. Let’s talk about Sarkar 3 first. On its release day itself it had a massive challenge in hand to record some good numbers. When that didn’t happen, it became even tougher for the film to rise and shine on its second day. However, with hardly any word of mouth going for it and reviews not working in its favor either, the film just couldn’t find any push coming its way. With complete silence from all involved with the film, Sarkar 3 needed some miracle from the audience which didn’t really take place.

As a result, only 3.25 crore* more came in for the film and with this the total now stands at 5.75 crore*. This is way too low for the film to make any remarkable turnaround now.

On the other hand Meri Pyaari Bindu had relatively better growth, though strictly from the comparison standpoint. The film moved on from its 1.75 crore Friday to 2.25 crore Saturday and though from percentage jump perspective it is doing better than Sarkar 3, the collections are still lower.

From theatrical business perspective, the numbers are pretty low for the Ayushmann Khurranna and Parineeti Chopra starrer. However, one factor that should help out this Akshay Roy directed film to some extent is its budget. The film has been made at the cost of 22 crore (including P&A) and with satellite and music rights taken care of, even a decent theatrical run may help it eventually pull through for its makers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder