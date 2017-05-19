Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu have turned out to be ultra disappointments, and how. Let’s talk about the former first. The film has done just 9.50 crore* in its first week and that is lesser than even The Ghazi Attack [11.85 crore], which tells the tale. In fact, its lifetime total would be only a tad better than Noor [7.75 crore] and that is hardly saying much.

As a matter of fact there is no comparison with its Part I and II. While Sarkar had lifetime collections of 26 crore and that too way back in 2005, Sarkar Raj had netted 35 crore in 2008. Even if one doesn’t count for inflation and ticket prices, Sarkar 3 would have the lifetime collections less than 50% of Sarkar and just around 30% of Sarkar Raj.

On the other hand, Meri Pyaari Bindu too is almost neck to neck with just 9 crore* coming in after the first week. This is much lesser than even the first weekend of OK Jaanu [13.8 crore] and that itself was pretty poor.

The lowest grossing film ever of Yash Raj Films in the current decade is Pyaar Impossible [6 crore] and thankfully Meri Pyaari Bindu is a little better than that. Still, that doesn’t make the verdict of Meri Pyaari Bindu any different since theatrically, this too is a big flop.

*Estimates Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

