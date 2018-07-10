Sanju Worldwide Box Office Update: Inches Closer To The 460 Crore Mark!

Sanju Worldwide Box Office Update: The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Sanju has already broken several records. From being the highest opening weekend earner to being the highest single day earner, Sanju has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The movie has changed the game for Ranbir Kapoor in the most possible positive way.

This Ranbir Kapoor starrer is enjoying its winning streak at the box office. With this speed the movie is earning moolah at the box office, we can surely say that it is not going to stop soon. The movie now stands with a total of 275.48 crores.

Well, with these collections the movie has crossed the 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office. If we take a look at the breakdown, the movie has earned 275.48 crores nett (352.61 crores gross), if we add the overseas collections of 105 crores. The worldwide total of the movie stands at a total of 457.61 crores.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film that narrates some incidents of Sanjay Dutt’s life also features Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal role.

With no major release this week, Sanju has a smooth business to make till Marvel’s Ant-Man & The Wasp and Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma comes out on July 13. The question remains, can this Ranbir Kapoor film enter the Rs 300 crore club like Padmaavat?