Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju ended its second week with a huge total collection of 29.70 crores and makes a total 316.64 crores domestically at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been working wonders at the box office. After earning 92.67 crores in its second week, the Sanjay Dutt biopic’s total collection now stands at 316.64 crores.

The film has crossed the mark of 500 crores globally in just 2 weeks. The movie has collected 405.29 crores (gross) at the Indian box office.

Sanju – which hit the big screens on June 29 – rocked the box office by earning a whopping Rs 120.06 crores on the opening weekend.

Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. The director holds a record of blockbuster films, making him the most successful filmmaker of the industry.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited biopic released on June 29.