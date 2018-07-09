Sanju Worldwide Box Office Collections: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Winning Hearts & How!

Sanju Worldwide Box Office Collections: Sanju has been enjoying its run at the box office. It has been doing amazingly well, the movie is in its 2nd week and now it stands with a total of 265.48 crores. Well, we must say Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor have killed it with Sanju.

The biopic on the life of Bollywood’s wild child Sanjay Dutt has got a thumbs up from fans. It is said to be Ranbir’s best performance till date.Apart from him, Sanju has an ensemble cast that includes Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala.

The movie has been not only doing great at the Indian box office but also overseas. Yes, the movie has crossed the 100 crore mark overseas and has a total of 105 crores at the overseas BO which means it has collected USD 15 + MILLION.

So, since the movie stands with a total of 269.48 crores nett( 340 crores gross) with 105 crores at the overseas market which makes it stand at a worldwide total of 445 crores. Well, we must say the 500 crore mark is not that far!

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

If we take a look at the table, we can see that it has crossed bigges like Chennai Express, 3 Idiots, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and many more. The next target for the movie is Dhoom 3 which has huge worldwide total of 558 crores.

Looking at the way Sanju is earning moolah, we can say that it has a very long way to go!!