Sanju: Revisit Bollywood’s Much Acclaimed Biopics Before The Baba-Storm Arrives!

Ranbir Kapoor’s most awaited film Sanju is just round the corner and fans are pumped to see the actor step into the shoes of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala among others in pivotal roles.

Lately Indian audiences are being more receptive to dramatic portrayals of real life legends. Over the years many biopics have stood the test of time and have come out successful. Lets take a look at some of the highest grossing biopics and guess how many records will Sanju break.

On top of this list is Aamir Khan’s Dangal which collected a massive 387.39 crores. The film was based on Mahavir Phogat’s struggle to train his two daughters in wrestling in a regressive society. Then comes MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which is inspired by the life of the popular Indian Team Captain. The movie garnered 133.04 crores at the box office and inspired many youngsters.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which released way back in 2013 bought to light the struggles of Olympic track runner Milkha Singh. The movie went on to collect 103.5 crores which is above average considering it was 2013. Akshay Kumar opened up social dialogue in the society with his film Padman which amassed a decent 78.95 crores. Sonam Kapoor beautifully portrayed Neerja Bhanot who saved many lives in a flight which was hijacked by terrorists. Packed with powerful performances the film earned a respectable 75.61 crores.

We are not mentioning Padmaavat because it was not your run-of-the-mill biopic and had much of grandeur attached to it.

With the hype around the movie and Ranbir Kapoor’s fan following, Sanju may very well be on track to break records of majority of these films.