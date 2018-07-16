Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Adds 300 Points To His Koimoi Power Index; Crosses Ranveer Singh!

With Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has bounced back in the number game & how! His performance, looks, body tone, everything was just on-point. The film has successfully entered the 300 crore club which marks Ranbir’s first film in this club.

The film currently stands at the grand total of 316.64 crores. Sanju not only did commercially well but even critically it was quite appreciated.

Talking about Koimoi’s power index, Ranbir Kapoor has taken the 6th position in the list. Earlier, he stood at the 7th position. But he has successfully crossed Ranveer Singh in the list. With Sanju, Ranbir has added 300 points to his account. He has three movies in the 100 crore club which makes it 300 points. With these points, Ranbir now has a total of 600 points in his account. Ranveer Singh has 550 points in the list.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 7. Ranveer Singh 200 0 300 50 550 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 14. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 15. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. The director holds a record of blockbuster films, making him the most successful filmmaker of the industry.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited biopic released on June 29.