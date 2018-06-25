Sanju Pre-Release Analysis: Ranbir Kapoor – Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Poised To Take Biggest Opening of 2018!

This week will see the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, who is being supported by Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film, which is a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is carrying an extraordinary pre-release buzz across the country. The film will be one of the widest releases of all time in India and as per early estimates, Fox Star Studios are eyeing to release the film on 4100 plus screens.

The teaser, as well as the theatrical trailer of the film, got the buzz rolling in its favour, as it got a positive response from audience and trade alike. Being a Rajkumar Hirani film, the trade is confident that the film will have strong legs to sustain in the long run and emerge one of the highest grossing films of the year. The run-time of Sanju is 161 minutes i.e. 2 Hour 41 Minutes, which means that the film would on an average get 5 shows per screen. The music of Sanju didn’t quite live onto the expectations, however the trailer did the trick and got the audience excited to buy the tickets. The under-performance of Race 3 proved to be a blessing in disguise as a vast section of the audience in India has been waiting to watch an event film. The last universally accepted film was Padmaavat which release way back in January. In fact for the Gujarat and Rajasthan belt, this would be the first event film since Tiger Zinda Hai.

The advance booking of Sanju started across India with a bang, in-fact the initial response at the metros is a lot better than Race 3 (Rs 29.17 crore) , which is currently the biggest Bollywood opener of the year. If Sanju continues to momentum in advance booking, it should comfortably emerge the biggest opener of 2018. In fact, if the mass centers support the film, it can also challenge the opening day collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore), which is currently the biggest non-holiday opener of all time. The film should also easily emerge the biggest opener of all time for Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.

The worldwide distribution rights of Sanju have been sold to Fox Star Studios for approximately Rs 110 crore, which means that the film would emerge a HIT at worldwide share of approximately Rs 120 crore. The same should be attained even with average word of mouth as the film is extremely hot in the market, and is eyeing to take one of the biggest non-holiday start of all time. The film is expected to fare well even in the overseas market, which would make the road for the distributors to make profit extremely smooth.

At this point of this, we would go ahead with the opening prediction of Rs 30 crore, however, we don’t rule the possibility of a better start if the mass centers perform as well as the metros. Rajkumar Hirani’s brand value, backed up with an interesting subject and Ranbir’s first real commercial film in ages are the major factors contributing to the opening of Sanju. And yes, this film is indeed expected to be a real game changer for Kapoor.

The countdown has BEGUN!!!