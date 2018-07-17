Sanju Earns Around 300% Return On Investment At The Box Office!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju hit the theatres on June 29 and since then it has created havoc at the box office. Sanju, which is based on Sanjay Dutt’s real life, is unstoppable. Apart from Hirani’s magic, audiences are loving the stellar performance of Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Sanju has successfully managed to take the hearts of audiences and fans. It has not only worked commercially well but also critically. Due to the strong of word of mouth and positive reviews, Sanju has been watched by the audiences. The humour, emotions, drama, entertainment… everything has been mixed in equal proportions which makes it a must watch.

Talking about the box office numbers, Sanju has entered the 300 crore with style! It is in its 3rd week and now stands at the total of 319.64 crores*. The cost of making the movie (including print and advertisement) come to 80 crores which makes the return on investment to 239.64 crores*. The ROI% of the film is 299.55%*.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

In the list of most profitable films of 2018, Sanju has taken the 3rd position after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety being on the 1st and Raazi on 2nd position. Sanju has surpassed all the major films of 2018 to be a profitable venture for the makers.

Currently, Sanju is enjoying a good run since Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma hasn’t affected the film much at the box office. This Friday, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is set to release, it might too not affect Sanju at the box office. Well, that’s great for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani.