Sanju Day 5 Box Office Early Trends: It Continues To BLOW Our Minds!

Sanju Day 5 Box Office Early Trends: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani yet again is back with another gem! After giving us hits like Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK, Hirani has completely left everyone in awe with his latest release Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor. Sanju hit the theatres on June 29 and being a non-holiday release, the film has collected a whopping amount at the box office.

The film currently stands at the total amount of 145.41 crores by raking in 25.35 crores on its first Monday. It enjoyed a tremendous weekend as it garnered 120.06 crores at the box office. It also went on become the highest single day collection and highest opening weekend (excluding Baahubali 2).

Now, as per the early trends coming in, Sanju has collected in the range of 21-23 crores on its first Tuesday. If we go by these trends, Sanju will stand at the total of approximately 167-169 crores. As per these trends, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer will touch the 200 crore mark by the end of this week. Well, the film is surely on the winning streak!

Sanju has also left behind the lifetime collections of several biggies of 2018 which includes Parmanu, Veere Di Wedding, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Hichki and October to name a few. It will soon cross the lifetime collections of Race 3 and Baaghi 2.

Recently, Hirani thanked the fans for their support to the film and avoiding piracy. The director shared a note which says, “To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook. While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem. We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook”.

He further adds, “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it. Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you! Rajkumar Hirani”.