Sanju Day 4 Box Office Early Trends: Aiming Towards The Sky!

Sanju Day 4 Box Office Early Trends: Whether you’re a movie buff or not, if you’re reading this article majority of chances are you’ve witnessed one of the most heartwarming dramas to come out of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor in & as Sanju has not only perfected the look of Sanjay Dutt but also got his soul on-point.

With a historical weekend 1 worth 120.06 crores, the movie is predicted to be one of highest grossing movies of Bollywood. After scoring the highest single day for a Hindi film, Sanju has went ahead and shatter some more records on its day 4 i.e. 1st Monday.

On its 1st Sunday, the movie collected 46.71 crores surpassing the previous record-holder Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which had collected 46.50 crores on its day 3. As per the early trends flowing in Sanju has collected in the range of 25-27 crores on its 1st Monday. Which means, if we go by the trends the movie’s total could be anywhere near 145-147 crores.

Crossing the 145 crore mark in mere 4 days! All this indicates only at one thing – Ranbir Kapoor with the courtesy of Rajkumar Hirani is back in the game. It’s also been predicted by the trade pundits that Sanju will enter the 200 crore club in its 1st week itself.

A father of three, the real life Sanjay says the court battle definitely transformed him as a person. “The time I spent in jail made me realise a lot of things. It broke my ego,” Sanjay said. It was in February 2016 that Sanjay walked out of jail completing his prison-term for illegal possession of arms. Recounting the moment, he said: “The day I was released after the final verdict, it was the happiest moment of my life. I was missing my father (Sunil Dutt). I wish he was alive to see me free… he would have been the happiest person. We should never forget our family, they are the pillar of strength always.”