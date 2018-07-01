Sanju Day 2 Box Office: 38.60 Crores VS Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s Last 5 Second Day Collections

Sanju Day 2 Box Office: One of the most anticipated movies of 2018 Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has finally released in the theatres and it has taken the box office by storm. The box office numbers are huge and super amazing! In just 2 days, the film has grabbed the total amount of 73.35 crores at the box office with raking in 38.60 crores on the 2nd day.

The positive word of mouth has helped the film to grow huge. The stellar performance by Ranbir, amazing storytelling by Rajkumar Hirani and biopic based on the most controversial figure Sanjay Dutt have compelled audiences to step in the theatres.

Talking about Salman Khan’s 2nd day collections of his last five films, he has always managed to mark his presence at the box office. The box office numbers are the validation of his super stardom. Starting with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it had collected 36.50 crores on its day 2 taking the grand total to 63.75 crores. His performance in the film was quite appreciated by the audiences as he was seen in a complete different avatar. Then comes the Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, it had raked in 31.03 crores which took the grand total to 71.38 crores in just two days. Salman’s Sultan completely shattered his previous films collecting 37.32 crores on day 2 and taking the total collection to 73.86 crores at the box office. Then comes Tubelight which was not a great affair at the box office. It had collected 21.17 crores on day 2 taking the total to 42.32 crores which is comparatively low considered to Salman’s other releases. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai then went on to set the box office on fire. It collected 35.30 crores on day 2 taking the total to 69.40 crores. Lastly, his recently released film Race 3 which did good at the box office in the initial days but now it has completely been dropped and it has also been rejected by the audiences. It collected 38.14 crores on its day 2 taking the total to 67.31 crores.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s list, his last films have done moderately well at the box office. Starting with Happy New Year, it had collected 31.60 crores on the 2nd day taking the total to 76.57 crores. Whereas there was a drop during Dilwale as it had collected 20.09 crores which then took the total to 41.09 crores. SRK’s Fan too was much of a disappointment as it only collected 15.40 crores on the 2nd day taking the total to 34.60 crores. Then came SRK’s Raees which was loved by the fans. It had collected 26.30 crores which took the total to 46.72 crores. His last release Jab Harry Met Sejal too underperformed at the box office. It raked in 15 crores* on the 2nd day taking the total to 30.25 crores*.

Last but not the least, Aamir Khan have had a good run when it comes to box office. His last releases have stroked the right chord amongst the audiences. Starting with his film Talaash, it had collected 15.50 crores* on the 2nd day taking the total to 29.50 crores*. Then came one of his hit films Dhoom 3 which broke the records by taking in 33.25 crores on day 2 which took the total to 69.25 crores. Aamir’s PK too was a great affair at the box office raking in 30.34 crores at the box office which took the total to 56.97 crores on its day 2. After all these gems, Aamir came up with Dangal which went on to break all the box office records not only domestically but also internationally. It had collected 34.82 crores which took the total to 64.60 crores. His last release Secret Superstar, it got commercial as well as critical acclaim. It collected 9.30 crores at the box office which took the total to 14.10 crores on its day 2.