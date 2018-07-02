Sanju Box Office Worldwide Update: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Bags In 200 Crores & Counting!

Sanju Box Office Worldwide Update: Sanju has been finally released and it has taken the box office by storm. Even after being a non-holiday release, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer is digging gold. After a bad phase in terms of flops and collections, Ranbir Kapoor has finally made a grand comeback on the big screen!

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has not only made its presence at domestic but also globally. Talking about the Indian box office, the film has collected the whopping amount of 120.06 crores in just 3 days.

In the overseas market, Sanju has got a fabulous opening weekend. It has collected approximately USD $ 7.25 million (gross) which is 49.66 crores INR. At the Indian box office, Sanju has collected 120.06 crores (nett) and 153.67 crores (gross). The film now stands at the total of 203.33 crores at the worldwide box office. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer has grossed 200 crores in just 3 days.

Well, that’s an achievement in itself and also the start of breaking records!

Ithas already become the highest single day for a Hindi film and beats S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Not only this, it has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. It has also surpassed the opening weekend business of Salman Khan’s highest grossing film Tiger Zinda Hai too.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The movie has no competition in coming weeks and has much time to juice all up.