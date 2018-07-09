Sanju Box Office: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is back in the league and how! With Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, he has bounced back in the game. His stellar and on-point performance in the film has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audiences. The film is in its 2nd week and it is still doing wonders at the box office.

Despite heavy rains, people have gone out to the theatres and watched the film. It has been earning good moolah at the box office. Till date, the film has collected a whopping amount of 262 crores* which is a huge number.

Talking about the box office, in the past we have seen that it was the Khans who have always ruled the box office. Be it Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan; this trio has always ended up having the highest grosser of the year. But now it seems, time’s changing. With Sanju breaking records at the box office, it might soon break the tradition and break the records made by the Khans too. Let’s take a look at the highest grossing movies of the year (Bollywood) since 2011-

2011 – Bodyguard (142 crores)

2012 – Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores)

2013 – Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores)

2014 – PK (339.50 crores)

2015 – Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores)

2016 – Dangal (387.39 crores)

2017 – Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores)

So, what’s one common thing between all of the above movies? All of them belong to one from the Khan-trio. Yes, 2017 had Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores) but it is the champion from down-south. Will Sanju break the old-aged tradition and emerge as the highest grossing movie of the year 2018 or Thugs Of Hindostan/Zero continue the Khan-dominance at the box office.

On its 3rd day itself, Sanju become the highest single day collection beating Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a huge achievement.

Since the last many years, the box office has been solely owned by the Khans of Bollywood. But the last few releases of Salman and SRK haven’t really worked that well at the box office. Salman’s last film Race 3 and Tubelight, and SRK’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Raees did a decent business but not what we usually except.

This year, we have SRK’s Zero and Aamir’s Thugs Of Hindostan, both of them are the most awaited projects of the year. Sanju, which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, will easily make it to the 300 crore club since it has no competition at the box office till the Independence Day. Soorma and Dhadak are releasing this month but they are not a potential threat to Sanju. Well, if it continues to score this well, it might become the highest grosser film of 2018!

Vote now and tell us if this Ranbir Kapoor starrer will beat the Khans in this box office race?