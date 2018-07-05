Since you guys know Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has been killing it at the box office. It’s been unstoppable since its release and has been breaking records at the box office everyday! Well, Sanju is all set to cross the 200 crore mark by the end of today.

The movie has now surpassed two big films at the box office. Yes, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has crossed the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani.

Well, if we take a look at the box office numbers, it stands with a total of 186.41 crores as of Wednesday. Bang Bang which released in 2014 had the lifetime earning of 181.03 crores whereas Bajirao Mastani stands with a total of 184 crores.

Hrithik’s Bang Bang was a thriller whereas Bajirao Mastani was a dramatic representation of Peshwa Bajirao’s life. We must say that this Rajkumar Hirani film has nailed it completely. With such amazing reviews and mind-blowing box office numbers, it’s safe to say that people who haven’t watched it yet are definitely missing out.

Sanju has also helped revived Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Sanju is Hirani’s first attempt at a biopic, and it has proved to be successful. Sanju has become the seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club this year, after Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi and Race 3. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Aditi Gautam, and Karishma Tanna in key roles.