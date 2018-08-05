Sanju Box Office Update: It Is 2nd Biggest Bollywood Grosser, Next Only To Dangal

What a time are Kapoors having at the Box Office. Both generations are winning accolades, with Rishi Kapoor gaining all around appreciation for this Friday’s release Mulk, whereas Ranbir Kapoor has now scored the second biggest Bollywood grosser of all times. His Sanju has collected 341.50 crore so far and in the process has gone past PK collections of 340.80 crore The record set by Tiger Zinda Hai [339.25 crore] had already been surpassed a few days back and now with PK been history as well, the film is next only to Dangal [387.38 crore]. That record would stay intact too by quite some distance.

That said, the fact that Sanju has covered this kind of distance as well is commendable since it is a non-holiday release. Had there been a festival holiday over the weekend or anywhere in the first week, the collections would have been better by at least 15 crore and that would have elevated the overall lifetime total to around 360 crore. For now though, the film would have to settle in the vicinity of 343-344 crore.

With this, Rajkumar Hirani has now given five major successes in a row. His Munnabhai MBBS was a Hit, Lagey Raho Munnabhai was a Superhit, 3 Idiots was a Blockbuster, PK was an All Time Blockbuster and now Sanju is yet another All Time Blockbuster. One just hopes that the filmmaker doesn’t take a big break again between Sanju and his next film and puts together something on floor in 2019 at the least.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he should now have some fantastic times ahead, right till 2020 with films like Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Ajay Devgn.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder