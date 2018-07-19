Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Beats The Lifetime Collections Of THIS Salman Khan Film!

Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has released on June 29 and is just unstoppable at the box office. There is some sort of aura in all the Rajkumar Hirani’s movie, and Sanju is one extensive proof of his charm.

Sanju has received critical appreciation and has left an impact in audience’s mind. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance has left everyone awestruck. Seems like, this movie was meant to be a blockbuster.

As we all know, Sanju has collected a humongous amount of 323.39 crores* uptil now. Sanju has already beaten, lifetime the collection of several movies like like Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to name a few and now it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan which had collected an enormous amount of 320.34 crores. Not only this, Sanju has also beaten the lifetime collection of Salman Khan starrer Ek Tha Tiger and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

Sanju is one such movie which proves that, all you need is content for a movie to be Superhit.

After a series of flop to average movies, Ranbir Kapoor is back in the game and this time with no mood to turn back.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.