Sanju Box Office: Shatters Another Record – HIGHEST Single Day For A Hindi Film!

Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has achieved the unimaginable, something not any Hindi movie has done it before. Is this Rajkumar Hirani magic? Ranbir Kapoor’s charm or Sanjay Dutt’s fan following? Whatever it is, it’s surely been a memorable party for the team.

Sanju has written history as it has collected 46.71 crores on its Day 3. The movie released on 4000 screens, which mind you is not even the highest count a movie can get. It has surpassed the highest single day of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which had collected 46.50 crores on its 3rd day. The first weekend of Sanju stands at the grand total of 120.06 crores.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 collected 106.47 crores in its 1st weekend and the magical trio Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat earned 114 crores in its extended weekend. Baahubali 2 still stands at highest weekend 1 with the earth shattering 128 crores.

Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.

“Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot… not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful,” Vicky tweeted on Sunday.

Hirani had earlier said Sanju will give the audience an insight into warm bond shared by the father and son. Sanju showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay’s life. Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Sanjay, and he has an ensemble of actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others in key roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju will released on June 29.