Sanju Box Office: Scores A HUGE 2nd Weekend; It’s Amongst Top-5 1st Weekends Of 2018 Biggies

Sanju had a fantastic second weekend as well, what with 60 crores* more been accumulated at the box office. That has brought the film’s overall collections to 262 crores*. This also brings the film’s daily average to more than 25 crore ever since it released 10 days back, which is again a record in itself.

What makes these numbers further special is the fact that the film’s second weekend competes well with the first weekend of several biggies that have emerged as successful in 2018.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10:

Sanju (first weekend) – 120.06 crores

Race 3 (first weekend) – 106.47 crores

Padmaavat (first weekend) – 78 crores

Baaghi 2 (first weekend) – 73.1 crores

Sanju (second weekend) – 60 crores*

Raid (first weekend) – 41.01 crores

PadMan (first weekend) – 40.05 crores

Veere Di Wedding (first weekend) – 36.52 crores

Raazi (first weekend) – 32.93 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (first weekend) – 26.57 crores

This pretty much tells the tale about how audiences have been stepping in theaters on a massive note in the second week as well. Moreover, with zero competition around it, the Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios film would enjoy a bountiful right through the weekdays as well.

Ranbir Kapoor has delivered a blockbuster here while telling the tale of Sanjay Dutt. However, it is just a matter of fact before Sanju is heralded with the status of an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder