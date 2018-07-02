Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor’s 120.06 Crores VS Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s Last 5 Films!

Sanju released last weekend and it is all set to break records. Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial has received amazing reviews from the audiences. People are going crazy over the fact how Ranbir Kapoor has simply nailed Sanju Baba’s look!

Well, if you haven’t watched the movie yet, let me tell you that Ranbir has done a commendable job and there is not a single point where you will feel that Ranbir Kapoor in on-screen because they way he’s carried off the style and feel of Sanju! The movie now stands with a total of 120.06 crores. It’s amazing how the movie has broken a huge number of records.

Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Ranbir, who plays Dutt, the cast includes names like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

Talking about Salman Khan’s 1st weekend collections, his latest release Race 3 had a weekend of 106.47 crores. The movie was not liked by the audiences but managed to earn huge numbers initially. Next on the list is, Tiger Zinda Hai which also starred Katrina Kaif earned 114.93 crores in its first weekend. The same year, Salman had given us Tubelight which didn’t work quite well at the box office. It earned 64.77 crores at the box office. The sport drama, Sultan (5 day weekend) earned 180.36 crores and last but not the least Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has scored 129.77 crores (4 day weekend). Well, this is definitely a big one for Ranbir Kapoor since we all know it’s tough to surpass Salman’s weekend collections. Salman is the king of box office and the long Eid weekends help him be so.

On the other hand, if we take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s last 5 releases, his latest was Jab Harry Met Sejal which earned 45.75 crores in its first weekend. 2017’s first 100 crores film Raees scored 93.24 crores. Whereas his thriller Fan earned a decent 52.35 crores. It wasn’t really loved by the audiences and neither did well at the BO. Next up on the list is Shah Rukh’s Dilwale. The weak story-line and forced comedy didn’t work well with the audiences and the movie only fared 65.09 crores despite being a multi-starrer! Farah Khan’s directorial Happy New Year was a plus affair at the box office and earned 108.86 crores in its first three days.

Talking about 1st weekend weekend collections of Aamir Khan, his last release Secret Superstar made a decent amount of 31.31 cores in it’s 1st weekend. His biographical sports drama Dangal went on to fare an amount of 106.95 crores. Whereas his one of a kind movie with Rajkumar Hirani, PK, earned 95.21 crores. The Dhoom franchise has been a hit amongst the audiences, Aamir Khan was in the part 3 of the movie which earned a huge amount of 107 crores. His thriller Talaash received appreciation from the critics but it didn’t earn quite well, it only earned 48 crores.