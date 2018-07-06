Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor is back in the game and how! His recently released film Sanju hit the theatres on June 29 and it has created havoc at the box office. After having a bad time at the box office, Ranbir has finally got his due with Sanju becoming his first 200 crore film.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani. Sanju has managed to win the hearts of many by its spectacular performances and magical direction.

Sanju has not only worked well commercially but also critically. Everyone out there has loved the film. Talking about the box office, the film currently stands at the total of 202.51 crores. In just a week, it has crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office. If we talk about the 200 crore mark, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai too had crossed the 200 crore mark in a week and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (Hindi) had crossed in 6 days.

As far as the 100 crore mark is concerned, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2 (Hindi) made it to the 100 crore mark in just 3 days. Well, even Sanju has made it to the list of Khan’s, Devgn and Kumar.

Not only this, it has also surpassed several biggies of 2018 which includes Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid and more to name a few. After beating Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir has now left Hrithik Roshan behind in Koimoi’s power index.

This Ranbir Kapoor starrer now has all the chance to touch the 300 crore mark in the coming week. It has a clean window since there is no other film till Dhadak and Soorma releases.