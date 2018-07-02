Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Surpasses Varun Dhawan & Shahid Kapoor In Koimoi Power Index

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been a little off from the box office since a notable time now, finally bounced back in the league with his latest release Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has garnered a lot of appreciation for the stellar performances and magical direction. Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has been a controversial figure in the industry.

Right from the first day, Sanju has started breaking records at the box office. In just 3 days, Sanju has crossed the 100 crore mark and it currently stands at the total amount of 120.06 crores.

With Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has added 100 points in Koimoi’s Power Index. Ranbir had 300 points in his kitty but with another 100 crore film, more 100 points have been added in his account. Now, he stands at the total of 400 points. All the points are under his four 100 crores films.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Ranveer Singh 200 0 300 50 550 7. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 8. Ranbir Kapoor 400 0 0 0 400 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 14. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 15. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

Ranbir Kapoor has surpassed Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the list taking the 8th position. Shahid Kapoor’s recently released film Padmaavat helped him gain 350 points in the list as the film earned 300 crore mark at the box office and 50 points more as the film entered in the best of overseas list. Whereas speaking about Varun Dhawan, he will now come at the 9th position since Ranbir has managed to enter the 100 crore in 3 days and Varun’s last 100 crore film Judwaa 2 took 8 days to reach 100 crore mark.

In the coming days, Sanju will also enter the 200 crore club and then Ranbir will face a tie breaker with Hrithik Roshan in the list. Ranbir will then add 500 points in his kitty crossing Hrithik who also now stands at the total of 500 points.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.