Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Surpasses Varun Dhawan & Shahid Kapoor In Koimoi Power Index

Ranbir Kapoor, who has been a little off from the box office since a notable time now, finally bounced back in the league with his latest release Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has garnered a lot of appreciation for the stellar performances and magical direction. Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has been a controversial figure in the industry.
Right from the first day, Sanju has started breaking records at the box office. In just 3 days, Sanju has crossed the 100 crore mark and it currently stands at the total amount of 120.06 crores.
With Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has added 100 points in Koimoi’s Power Index. Ranbir had 300 points in his kitty but with another 100 crore film, more 100 points have been added in his account. Now, he stands at the total of 400 points. All the points are under his four 100 crores films.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|100
|400
|600
|250
|1350
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|700
|200
|0
|0
|900
|5. Akshay Kumar
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|6. Ranveer Singh
|200
|0
|300
|50
|550
|7. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|8. Ranbir Kapoor
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|12.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|13. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
Ranbir Kapoor has surpassed Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the list taking the 8th position. Shahid Kapoor’s recently released film Padmaavat helped him gain 350 points in the list as the film earned 300 crore mark at the box office and 50 points more as the film entered in the best of overseas list. Whereas speaking about Varun Dhawan, he will now come at the 9th position since Ranbir has managed to enter the 100 crore in 3 days and Varun’s last 100 crore film Judwaa 2 took 8 days to reach 100 crore mark.
In the coming days, Sanju will also enter the 200 crore club and then Ranbir will face a tie breaker with Hrithik Roshan in the list. Ranbir will then add 500 points in his kitty crossing Hrithik who also now stands at the total of 500 points.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.
Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.
hiii