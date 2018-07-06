Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Surpasses Hrithik Roshan In Koimoi’s Power Index!

We all know Ranbir Kapoor has killed it in Sanju. The movie has received amazing reviews and it is unstoppable at the box office. If you read the reviews or you have watched the movie you will surely agree with the fact that you can only see Sanjay Dutt on screen and not Ranbir, Thanks to RK’s commendable acting!

Rajkumar Hirani’s super successful first attempt at a biopic has brought him tons of praise. Ranbir and Vicky too have been praised for their phenomenal performances in the film. Sanju has crossed the 200 crore mark in just 7 days and as a matter of fact, it is the first film to cross this mark without any holiday advantage. The movie now stands with a total of 202.51 crores.

With Sanju crossing the 200 crore mark, Ranbir Kapoor has added 200 points in Koimoi’s Power Index 200 crore club. Ranbir had no points in the 200 crore club section of the table but now he has 200 points. With this, 100 points have been deducted from his kitty in the 100 crore film section. Well now, Ranbir stands with a total of 500 points.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 100 400 600 250 1350 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 700 200 0 0 900 5. Akshay Kumar 800 0 0 0 800 6. Ranveer Singh 200 0 300 50 550 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 200 0 0 500 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 12.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 13. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 14. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 15. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100 16. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 17. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100

So, with this achievement, Ranbir takes Hrithik’s position and now stands on the 7th position. Well, the reason why Ranbir takes the higher position despite the same points is that Hrithik Roshan’s fastest 100 crore movie was Krrish 3, the movie had entered the club in 4 days. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju took just 3 days to cross the 100 crore mark and enter the club.

Ranbir’s next target would be Ranveer Singh who stand with 550 points. Well, he has taken a 50 point lead because he has a film that entered the list of best of overseas. Ranveer Singh has 300 points in the 300 crore club section because of his last release Padmaavat.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.