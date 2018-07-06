We all know Ranbir Kapoor has killed it in Sanju. The movie has received amazing reviews and it is unstoppable at the box office. If you read the reviews or you have watched the movie you will surely agree with the fact that you can only see Sanjay Dutt on screen and not Ranbir, Thanks to RK’s commendable acting!

Rajkumar Hirani’s super successful first attempt at a biopic has brought him tons of praise. Ranbir and Vicky too have been praised for their phenomenal performances in the film. Sanju has crossed the 200 crore mark in just 7 days and as a matter of fact, it is the first film to cross this mark without any holiday advantage. The movie now stands with a total of 202.51 crores.

Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Surpasses Hrithik Roshan In Koimoi’s Power Index!

With Sanju crossing the 200 crore mark, Ranbir Kapoor has added 200 points in Koimoi’s Power Index 200 crore club. Ranbir had no points in the 200 crore club section of the table but now he has 200 points. With this, 100 points have been deducted from his kitty in the 100 crore film section. Well now, Ranbir stands with a total of 500 points.

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan1004006002501350
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Ajay Devgn70020000900
5. Akshay Kumar800000800
6. Ranveer Singh200030050550
7. Ranbir Kapoor30020000500
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
12.Tiger Shroff100000100
13. Arjun Kapoor100000100
14. Farhan Akhtar100000100
15. Saif Ali Khan100000100
16. Kartik Aaryan100000100
17. Sunny Singh100000100
18. Sidharth Malhotra100000100

So, with this achievement, Ranbir takes Hrithik’s position and now stands on the 7th position. Well, the reason why Ranbir takes the higher position despite the same points is that Hrithik Roshan’s fastest 100 crore movie was Krrish 3, the movie had entered the club in 4 days. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju took just 3 days to cross the 100 crore mark and enter the club.

Ranbir’s next target would be Ranveer Singh who stand with 550 points. Well, he has taken a 50 point lead because he has a film that entered the list of best of overseas. Ranveer Singh has 300 points in the 300 crore club section because of his last release Padmaavat.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

