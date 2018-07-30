Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll with his latest movie Sanju which out-shined the box office, not only surpassing highest grossing Hindi movies of this year but also the ones in 2017 (excluding Baahubali: Th Conclusion). Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been loved by fans specially because of RK’s work in it. The movie has now surpassed Salman Khan’s highest grosser Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan’s super-hit PK.

The biopic received an outpouring love of 202.51 crores in the first week itself, being one of those few projects deciding its faith of a blockbuster at its earliest stage. Week 2 witnessed another 92.67 crores followed by 31.62 crores in its third week. Sanju managed to gather 10.48 crores in its fourth week and another 2.47 crores by the 5th weekend, collecting a total of 339.75 crores of lifetime earnings. Meanwhile, Dabbang Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai earned 114.93 crores by its first weekend, 206.04 crores in its first week with a lifetime of 339.16 crores. It definitely seems to be a hard hit on our Bhaijaan! But that’s not it, there’s cherry on the top with the movie also surpassing Aamir Khan’s PK.

PK had gained 95.21 crores by its first weekend, followed by 182.39 crores in the first week. The lifetime collection of the movie was 339.50 crores while that of Sanju at present is 339.75 crores. The craze is still on-going and the numbers of RK’s Sanju are expected to rise further.

Furthermore, Sanju is going to be really close to Ranbir’s heart as it’s not only the highest grossing movie at present but is also his personal highest box office collection. This absolutely is a going to have a great impact on his career and might just be the turning point for him. We might be uncertain about Ranbir’s future but what we are certain about is the fame and success the actor and his movie has gained. Kudos to the entire team for the commendable job that they’ve done.

However, Dangal (2016) still remains on top of all-time box office collection with a huge amount of 387.39 crores of lifetime collection.