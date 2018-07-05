Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Crosses Salman Khan’s Race 3 In Just 6 Days!

Gone are the days when Ranbir Kapoor was delivering duds, along with critical acclaim his latest release Sanju has been a festival at the box office. Running with all force, this Rajkumar Hirani directorial is leaving no stone unturned to break the records. Latest one is crossing Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Sanju has collected 18.90 crores on its 1st Wednesdayday and now stands at the grand total of 186.41 crores. On the other hand, Salman Khan’s Race 3 has collected in the range of 171 crores* post crashing badly in its 1st week itself. Sanju was the last nail in the coffin of Race 3. The Salman Khan starrer got detailed in its 2nd week.

Breaking records at the box office, the Sanjay Dutt biopic emerged to be the highest opener of the year and is now all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

One of the biggest films of the year, Sanju will emerge to be the first 200 crore film for Ranbir Kapoor and second for Rajkumar Hirani.

Rajkumar Hirani is touted to be the miracle filmmaker for his Midas touch. The director holds a record of blockbuster films, making him the most successful filmmaker of the industry.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is running successfully all over.