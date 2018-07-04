Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Crosses 1 Film Each Of Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan & Kangana Ranaut!

Sanju Box Office: 167.51 crores – this is what Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju has collected in 5 days at the box office. Be it Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor or Vicky Kaushal, the entire chunk of movie-goers has been praising this film. Hence, the strong word of mouth and unprecedented trend for the film.

Along with crossing many Khan films, Sanju has been surpassing other films too with every passing day. In yesterday’s article (Link: http://www.koimoi.com/box-office/sanju-box-office-4-days-ranbir-kapoor-crossed-lifetime-collection-khan-films/) we told you how Sanju has crossed the lifetime collections of various Khan films. There are four more films of which lifetime collections has been crossed by Sanju in just 5 days.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns which released back in 2014 was not praised as much as its predecessor but did decent business at the box office. It opened to a humongous 32 crores & earned a total of 141 crores at the box office. It went on to be a plus affair and has been crossed by Sanju in just 4 days (145.41 crores).

Dabangg 2 opened with 21.10 crores and huge expectations but didn’t live up to them. Though it collected a very 158.50 crores but failed to amass the love that Dabangg got. Sanju with 167.51 crores has managed to surpass it in 5 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s crime-com Dilwale which didn’t win many hearts at the box office was criticised by the audience too. Few found it passable, others labelled it as unbearable. It collected 148 crores and was a plus affair at the box office. This too, has been crossed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

Released same year, Tanu Weds Manu Returns earned a gigantic 152 crores at the box office and earned the superhit tag. Kangana Ranaut is considered as the hero of the film & the numbers came in as a huge surprise for everyone. Sanju’s 167.51 crores has surpassed this one too. There are more open weeks for Sanju and many other films to cross. Without demeaning the above films, as each of them did well in their period especially Tanu Weds Manu Returns, we must appreciate Sanju for its record-breaking run.