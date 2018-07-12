Sanju Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Beats Yet Another Film Of Aamir Khan!

Sanju Box Office: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal hit the theatres on June 29 and since then it has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has been doing tremendously well at the box office and audiences just can’t stop gushing over it.

Apart from being commercially successful, Sanju has also been appreciated by the critics as well. Hirani’s magic and Ranbir’s stellar performance is doing the talk at the box office.

Talking about the box office, Sanju currently stands at the total amount of 282.50 crores. In the past, we saw that it crossed several major releases like Race 3, Baaghi 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to name a few. It had also crossed Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. Now, Sanju has surpassed the lifetime collections of Dhoom 3 which had collected 280.25 crores. Well, Ranbir Kapoor has definitely bounced back in the game & how!

With Sanju, Ranbir has proved that he can do anything! In these two years, he has an amazing line up. He is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, he will soon start shooting for Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next is on the cards which also stars Ajay Devgn. Well, he has a sorted 2019 and 2020.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction. While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.