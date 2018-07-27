Sanju stayed reasonably steady in the week gone by as its overall score currently stands at 337 crore* at the box office. It did grow over the weekend again and then sustained during the weekdays to keep bringing in some moolah.

The film is now in breathing distance of PK [340.8 crore] and Tiger Zinda Hai [339.25 crore]. These milestones should be surpassed in the current week and once that happens, it will emerge as the biggest grosser ever of Rajkumar Hirani. This isn’t all as an even bigger feat awaits the film. Dangal is the biggest ever Bollywood grosser at 387.38 crore and Sanju would be next only to that. All Time Blockbuster.

Sanju is biographical film based on the life of Indian actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt in various stages of his life. It has ensemble cast which includes Anushka Sharma, Dia, Sonam, Manisha, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarbh, Vicky, Boman Irani, and Karishma Tanna. The film released on June 29.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder