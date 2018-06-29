Sanju Box Office Morning Occupancy: Ranbir Kapoor Is Back To Stay Here Forever!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is one of the most awaited films of this year and looking at the number of sold out shows in the advance booking itself prove that the film is on track to become a smashing hit at the box office. By the early reviews pouring in, it seems Sanju is here to stay.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has opened to mind-blowing occupancy of 55%-60%. The movie will pick up more in the evening and night shows. The film is set to pick up With good reviews from both critics and audiences, the film will look forward to a massive weekend. Well it depends on the first day collections, whether Sanju will beat Race 3’s opening weekend collection.

Even after the festive disaster that is Salman Khan’s Race 3, Ranbir’s Sanju may act as a ray of hope for seekers of good cinema. The film is based on the life of veteran Sanjay Dutt and shows the journey of drug addiction, struggle, love, family, friendship, conspiracies and much more. With so much emotion and drama accompanied by Hirani’s stellar direction, Sanju is set to woo peoples hearts.

With Ranbir’s not so good track record at the box office, Sanju may become one of his most successful films of all time. Post Sanju, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s multi-starrer Brahmastra and after that he will shoot for Shamshera. Its a busy year for Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.