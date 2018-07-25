Sanju Box Office: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal has taken the box office by storm. The stellar performances by both of them and Rajkumar Hirani’s magical touch have impressed the audiences and how! Sanju has proved that content is the real king today.

The film got released on June 29 and since then it has been enjoying a good run at the box office. Talking about the collections, Sanju has raked in 333.55 crores till Sunday. It has already placed at the fourth position in the list of highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.

Not only this, it has been proved to be a profitable venture for the makers too. It currently stands at the 2nd position in the list of profitable films of 2018. Made on the budget of 80 crores, it has 253.55 crores of return on investment which takes the profit percent to 316.93%. If Sanju has to top the list of profitable films of 2018, it will have to rake in 363 crores at the box office. If it manages to collect 363 crores, then it will get 283 crores as the ROI which will take its profitable ratio to 353.75%. Only then it will cross Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

SKTKS, which had collected 108.46 crores on its lifetime, was made on a controlled budget of 24 crores. Its return of investment is 84.71 crores which takes the profitable percent to 352.95%. If Sanju crosses this, it will top the list.

What do you guys think? Will Sanju be able to top the list of most profitable list of 2018?