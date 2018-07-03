Sanju Box Office: In Just 4 Days It Shatters The Lifetime Collections Of These Films Of 2018!

Sanju has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. The movie is earning moolah at the box office and has broken several records in just 4 days of its release. The movie didn’t not even had a festival or a holiday release, even then it’s doing good at the BO.

The movie, after 4 days of its release stand with a total of 145.41 crores. Looks like by the end of this week the movie will surely cross the 200 crore mark! If we take a look at the table – We can see that Sanju has crossed a lot of major releases this year.

With a total of 145.41 crores it has successfully crossed the lifetime collection of biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Padman which scored an amount of 78.95 crores, the super hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had a total of 108.46. Well that’s not all, it has also left Ajay Devgn’s Raid behind. Raid had a lifetime collection of 101.54 crores, Apart from this it also surpassed the movies like 102 Not Out (51.79 crores), Veere Di Wedding (80.23 crores) and John Abraham’s Parmanu (65.36 crores) which released in the recent past.

Well, the amazing part here would be to see if Sanju crosses the collections of Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 and how many days it will take to cross the Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Ranbir Kapoor has surely done a commendable job in the movie. This is surely a considerable defeat seeing how the young star’s previous films like Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos and Besharam had completely tanked at the box office.

The Rajkumar Hirani starrer will continue its winning streak at the BO since there is no other big release scheduled for sometime now.