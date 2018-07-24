Sanju Box Office: Starring Ranbir Kapoor hit the theatres on June 29 and since then it has been creating havoc. The movie is inching closer to surpass Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial has passed with flying colours at the box office. Ranbir’s stellar performance and Hirani’s magical direction have stolen the hearts of the audiences. Sanju has every bit of comedy, humour and emotional touch to it. Even the father-son relationship has played the key role in the success of the film. The film is in 4th week and it stands at the grand total of 333.55 crores at the box office.

It has taken the fourth position in the list of highest grossing Bollywood films of all time. The first three positions are ruled by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which had collected 511.30 crores, Aamir Khan’s Dangal which had a lifetime collections of 387.38 crores and third position by Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai which had collected 339.16 crores in its lifetime.

Looking at the current numbers of Sanju, it might soon take a jump and get placed on the 3rd position. Since it’s not very far from Tiger Zinda Hai’s collections, it will be enter in the top 3 anytime soon. But the question here arises that in how many days it will happen? Though Sanju has been enjoying a good run at the box office but newbie Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak is too doing wonders at the box office. Due to other releases, Sanju has slowed down at the box office.

