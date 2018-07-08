Sanju Box Office Day 9: As expected, Sanju saw very good jump on Saturday as collections zoomed up to 21 crore*. Considering the fact that the second Friday was around 13.50 crore*, a jump like this indicates good momentum that the film has now gained in its second weekend at the box office.

The overall collections now stand at 237 crore* and what makes this number further special is the fact that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Kick [232 crore] and Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express [227 crore] in just nine days. Next major milestone in line is Dhoom: 3 [284 crore] and that benchmark would be crossed by the film before the second week is through.

It would be interesting to see whether the film now just stabilizes today or sees further jump. As of now a 22-23 crore Sunday looks like a definite possibility and once that happens, the film would come close to the 260 crore mark. That would assure that the Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studio film would be making a dash towards the 300 Crore Club in a matter of just two weeks.

The record making/breaking journey is on for Sanju and clearly, it isn’t going to stop for a while at the least.

*Early estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources