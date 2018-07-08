Sanju Box Office Day 9 Early Trends: EXPECT The UNEXPECTED!

Sanju! Sanju! Sanju – this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has become a conversation starter nowadays. The movie is getting so much of love among all quarters of the country. Rajkumar Hirani has directed the magic once again straight to the heart and box office.

Yes, there are intellectuals questioning the advantages Sanjay Dutt’s image might get from the film but there are pure & minus-agenda movie lovers who are appreciating the filmmaking. Sanju entered in its 2nd week on a steady note. Was more steadiness expected? Yes! Is it going downhill from here on? NO.

According to the early trends flowing in this Ranbir Kapoor starrer might just have touched another 20 crore day on its 2nd Saturday. THIS IS HUGE! A movie that had no holiday during its entire peak course will enter the 300 crore club is a prestigious feat in itself. The early trends indicate that it has earned in the range of 20-22 crores on Saturday. The estimated figures could take the total anywhere near to 236-238 crores.

Sanju also created ‘history’ by ‘demolishing’ the highest-single day record of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 had collected 46.50 crores on Day 3 (Sunday) on the other hand, Sanju surpassed it by collecting 46.71 crores on Day 3 (Sunday).

It brings to fore the life and times of Bollywood’s controversial actor Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor. His bond with his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his prison time among other things have all found their way in the film.

With 118 crores as the first weekend collection, it is now filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s highest weekend opener, second only to PK that earned 93.82 crores.

It is also the biggest opener of Ranbir’s career. Besharam (2013) made an opening collection of 21.56 crores and was his best number-spinner till date.