Rajkumar Hirani is back to the big screen & this time with a biographical drama Sanju. He has teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor for this amazing biopic and we can clearly see how they have killed it. Ranbir’s acting to Hirani’s direction is perfection, it’s mind-blowing. Sanju has been breaking records at the box office ever since its release.

The movie has been earning big moolah at the box office and is not going to stop soon. After earning 200 crores in just 7 days, it looks like the dream of crossing 300 crores won’t be that far. Thanks to amazing performances by the star cast.

Now, as per the early trends coming in, Sanju has collected in the range of 12-14 crores on its second Friday. If we go by these trends, it will stand at the total of approximately 214-216 crores. Well, the film is surely on the winning streak!

The movie has also officially become Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing movie of all time. It has also crossed biggies like Veere Di wedding, Parmanu, Raid and Baaghi 2. Apart from Ranbir and Vicky, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Sonam Kapoor and Boman Irani. Ever since the film has released, all the shows are running houseful and audiences just can’t stop praising about the film.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. The movie based on the life of Sanjay Dutt has been amassing love from thr audiences but there are people who have their fair share of criticism. It’ll be interesting to see how much upcoming Bollywood releases Soorma & Dhadak affect the run of Sanju.