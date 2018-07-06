Sanju Box Office Day 7: Surpasses 3 Idiots’ Lifetime Collections In Just 1 Week!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has completed one week at the Box Office and several records have been broken and new records have been set in real quick time. The film brought in 16.10 crores more on Thursday and that has brought the overall numbers to 202.51 crores. These could well have been lifetime numbers of the film and still been quite good. However, to accomplish this feat in a matter of just one week with a lot of ammunition still left is nothing short of remarkable.

What is further special about this number is the fact that the lifetime collections of Rajkumar Hirani’s own 3 Idiots [202.50 crore] have been left behind as well. Of course that film had released way back in 2009 which means in today’s scenario it would stand for a much higher number. Still, from an absolute number perspective, the total accumulated so far is still really high.

The film is still playing in over 3900 screens in the second week as there is no other major Bollywood or Hollywood film that has released. For Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios, the film has emerged as nothing short of a goldmine and what has to be seen is how quick does the journey towards the 300 Crore Club takes place.

The 300 Crore Club has so far been dominated by the Khans but earlier this year Ranveer Singh entered the territory with Padmaavat. Now in 7-10 days from now, Ranbir Kapoor would step into the arena as well, hence announcing good news for the industry as the young ones are making their presence felt in a big way across pan-Indian audiences as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder